King Charles III sends condolences to Canadian wildfire victims

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles III released a statement on Wednesday sending condolences to those affected by the devastating wildfires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories.

“My wife and I were desperately concerned to learn of the recent states of emergency declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia due to wildfires,” said the King.

“We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year and we can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation”.

Story continues below advertisement

In B.C., The wildfires in Kelowna and West Kelowna have destroyed nearly 200 structures and fires there and elsewhere in that province have forced many people to flee their homes. Earlier this week, however, some evacuation orders were lifted and some were downgraded to alerts.

“My wife and I send our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and we continue to pray for all those who have been displaced, who have lost their homes, businesses or property in such dire circumstances,” the King said.

“Our admiration is unbounded for the tireless work of local officials, volunteers and first responders in assisting and protecting their neighbours and communities in the face of such danger and uncertainty.”

The King commented on how with a summer of fires, severe flooding and poor air quality – Canadians have shown a large amount of resiliency.

“The beauty of Canada is not limited to its landscapes; its true beauty lies in the strength and resilience of Canadians and the care and concern they show to one another in the face of adversity,” the King sa.