Erickson man’s lotto windfall makes him Manitoba’s newest millionaire

A man from Erickson is Manitoba’s latest millionaire after an unexpected win on a Lotto 6/49 ticket earlier this month.

Roy Robinson won a cool $1 million in the Aug. 5 Gold Ball draw, purchased from a Canadian Tire gas bar in Brandon a few days earlier.

In a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Robinson said he doesn’t look at the specifics of his winning tickets, so he was expecting something much smaller than his million-dollar windfall.

“When the terminal made the ‘woo-hoo!’ sound, I was expecting a two-dollar win,” he said.

“I think I went into shock when the retailer told me I won a million dollars.”

Robinson said he needed to sit down and have a drink of water to calm his nerves after learning about his big win.

“It was a lot to take in,” he said. “It’s like being in a dream but you’re awake. It’s shocking!”

Now that the shock has worn off, Robinson said he intends to use some of his winnings to take care of his mother and to buy a new vehicle.

“After all that, I’m going to sit back and really think about what to do with the rest.”