Heavy rain warning issued for Cariboo, 100 Mile, Stuart-Nachako, Prince George areas

A heavy rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Cariboo, 100 Mile, Stuart-Nechako and Prince George, B.C.

More than 30 to 40 millimetres of rain is expected, with some areas having potential for up to 50 mm, which is expected to hit the region Wednesday morning and last until Wednesday night.

“Areas south of Highway 16 in the Prince George and Stuart-Nechako areas, including Red Rock, Hixon, Punchaw, Euchino Creek, western sections of the Cariboo and the 100 Mile region (including) areas from Highway 97 westwards, including Quesnel and Williams Lake (will be the most affected),” Environment Canada staff said in an alert.

“An upper low (system) crossing the B.C. Interior will bring rain and a risk of thunderstorms to the region through (Wednesday). Rain is expected to ease Wednesday night.”

The heavy rain will possibly create hazards for the public, including washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. There is a risk of localized flooding and lightning.

Rain will hopefully add a reprieve to ongoing firefighting efforts in the Interior. There are currently more than 370 active wildfires burning around the province.