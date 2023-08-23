Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers expands 5G service for customers in parts of downtown Toronto subway network

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2023 7:27 am
Click to play video: 'Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways'
Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways
WATCH: Rogers has bought the Canadian division of an Australian company that owns cell service infrastructure in Toronto’s subway system. Rogers says it will be developing 5G coverage in the TTC subways over the next two years. Sean O’Shea reports. – Apr 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. has rolled out its high-speed 5G wireless service to its own customers in core parts of Toronto’s downtown subway network, as it continues to feud with the other major carriers over access for all transit riders.

The company says it has also upgraded the cellular network to provide all subway riders with more reliable access to 911 service in the same areas.

Starting today, Rogers says its customers can connect to its 5G network while in the Line 1 stations and tunnels in the Downtown U, plus Spadina and Dupont stations.

Users will also be able to access the 5G network in 13 stations on Line 2 from Keele to Castle Frank, plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations.

Rogers bought the company that had been providing wireless service on the subway network earlier this year. It has pledged to work with its rivals and make an upgraded system accessible for other carriers to use, however its rivals have raised concerns with the company’s plans.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The federal government launched a consultation process last month in a bid to speed up negotiations among major carriers.

Click to play video: 'Concerns raised over lack of cell service on Toronto subways'
Concerns raised over lack of cell service on Toronto subways
TTCRogersToronto SubwayRogers communicationsTTC Cell ServiceLine 1Cell service TTCcellular networkSubway Torontosubway networktoronto subway network
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices