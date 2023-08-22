Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Dial-a-dope’ operation busted by Saskatoon police, 2 arrested

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 5:44 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has arrested two people in relation to a “dial-a-dope” investigation. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has arrested two people in relation to a “dial-a-dope” investigation. Saskatoon Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police said they arrested two people involved in a ‘dial-a-dope’ operation in the city.

A ‘dial-a-dope’ operation is a business model where cellphone communication and vehicles are used to deliver drug sales.

Saskatoon police said they initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Aug. 17 and then searched two homes in the 500 block of Candle Way and the 3900 block of Taylor Street East.

Police seized:

  • 17 firearms
  • Approximately 2,000 rounds of various ammunition
  • Three safes
  • Approximately $28,800 in Canadian currency
  • Approximately $2,800 in American currency
  • 237 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution
  • Digital scales and other paraphernalia consistent with the trafficking of drugs
  • Other offence-related property

A 59-year-old woman is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes and proceeds of crime over $5,000, and several firearm-related offenses.

Story continues below advertisement

A 39-year-old man is charged with possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes.

Click to play video: 'Police commissioners’ letter to province states ‘urgent need’ for help'
Police commissioners’ letter to province states ‘urgent need’ for help
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsInvestigationDrugsSaskatoon CrimeDial-a-Dope
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices