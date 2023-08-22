‘Dial-a-dope’ operation busted by Saskatoon police, 2 arrested

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police said they arrested two people involved in a ‘dial-a-dope’ operation in the city.

A ‘dial-a-dope’ operation is a business model where cellphone communication and vehicles are used to deliver drug sales.

Saskatoon police said they initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Aug. 17 and then searched two homes in the 500 block of Candle Way and the 3900 block of Taylor Street East.

Police seized:

17 firearms

Approximately 2,000 rounds of various ammunition

Three safes

Approximately $28,800 in Canadian currency

Approximately $2,800 in American currency

237 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution

Digital scales and other paraphernalia consistent with the trafficking of drugs

Other offence-related property

A 59-year-old woman is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes and proceeds of crime over $5,000, and several firearm-related offenses.

A 39-year-old man is charged with possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes.