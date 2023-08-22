The soaring popularity of football and one team’s push to include more youth across Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Football is becoming increasingly popular, with the game’s governing body in Manitoba seeing unprecedented registration numbers.

Part of that popularity can be credited to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a franchise within the Canadian Football League. In a province that’s seen love for its home teams, including a sold out game for the province’s newest basketball franchise, the Sea Bears, Manitobans’ love for football is growing.

That’s at least according to Bill Johnson, executive director with Football Manitoba.

“Over the last couple years, we’ve seen an increase of about 30 per cent in tackle and flag football across all of our programming,” said Johnson.

He added that the growth is due to a number of reasons, including diversity.

“We have an all-girls league, we have a boys’ league, (and) we have mixed gender leagues… We have a whole bunch of different opportunities, and it’s affordable. All equipment is provided by clubs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The growth and excitement for the sport is reflected in the desire by youth athletes to participate. On Aug. 22, the bombers donated 525 new helmets to schools across the province.

About 35 high school football teams would each receive 15 of the donated items, in a move that Winnipeg football club president Wade Miller said was meant to ensure that younger players are safe.

He noted that football, as a sport, is special. Further adding that it is a game that is inclusive to all kinds of players.

“You want kids to play safely. And football is a unique sport where it’s so inclusive, you can be 150lbs or 350lbs, there’s a spot for you on the field,” said Miller.

“We’re really committed to growing the sport. We had over 1,500 kids take part in our free camps all year, and we also were able to donate a thousand footballs in the community — just to get kids playing. It’s a great sport, the ultimate team sport.”

Provincial minister of sport, culture and heritage, Obby Khan, said sports play a significant role in helping children grow up to contribute to society. With barriers like financial difficulties preventing some from engaging in such activities, he said the Bombers’ initiative to provide free, new helmets would allow many to finally be able to participate.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of these kids might one day go on to get better and better, than we could possibly imagine,” said Khan.

Along with the sport itself, training for younger athletes touch on the importance of safety and inclusion. For one coach, preventing injury earlier on is important.

“I think it’s huge for (the young athletes) to understand themselves kind of as individual athletes… Just for them to kind of understand themselves from a movement standpoint is really important,” said James Horaska, strength and conditioning coach with Strive Training.

Horaska said movement training is an important aspect of the sport. Any movement deficiency could risk injuries on the field.

Yet, aside from the worries, those on the field say that the growth of football as a sport is one that is welcome. And they hope that it continues.

“I think football teaches all the skills that some needs to be successful in life in terms of teamwork and dedication and hard work and perseverance,” said Johnson.

— with files from Global’s Teagan Rasche