Pups splash in Saskatoon Mayfair Outdoor Pool on Tuesday for Dog Day of Summer

Pups had a chance to splash around at Saskatoon’s Mayfair Outdoor Pool on Tuesday during the Dog Day of Summer event.
While the day was supposed to be a treat to help the dogs cool off during the hot days of summer, they didn’t seem to mind jumping into the pool regardless of the rain.
A special session was available for therapy and service dogs, as well as a designated small dog swim for dogs less than 20 pounds.
The day also included a fundraiser BBQ by the Saskatoon SPCA.
Registration is already closed for the remainder of today’s sessions.
