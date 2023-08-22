Menu

Canada

Pups splash in Saskatoon Mayfair Outdoor Pool on Tuesday for Dog Day of Summer

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 7:21 pm
Saskatoon pool opens its doors to more than 300 dogs for annual swim event
City of Saskatoon recreation services manager Brad Babyak said on Tuesday at the annual Dog Swim Day at Mayfair Pool that "the zero-depth entry to the pool is great for dogs who aren't comfortable jumping into the water and there are not many places where you'd see a big pool full of dogs."
Pups had a chance to splash around at Saskatoon’s Mayfair Outdoor Pool on Tuesday during the Dog Day of Summer event.

While the day was supposed to be a treat to help the dogs cool off during the hot days of summer, they didn’t seem to mind jumping into the pool regardless of the rain.

A special session was available for therapy and service dogs, as well as a designated small dog swim for dogs less than 20 pounds.

The day also included a fundraiser BBQ by the Saskatoon SPCA.

Registration is already closed for the remainder of today’s sessions.

