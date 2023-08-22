Pups splash in Saskatoon Mayfair Outdoor Pool on Tuesday for Dog Day of Summer

Send this page to someone via email

Pups had a chance to splash around at Saskatoon’s Mayfair Outdoor Pool on Tuesday during the Dog Day of Summer event.

While the day was supposed to be a treat to help the dogs cool off during the hot days of summer, they didn’t seem to mind jumping into the pool regardless of the rain.

A special session was available for therapy and service dogs, as well as a designated small dog swim for dogs less than 20 pounds.

The day also included a fundraiser BBQ by the Saskatoon SPCA.

Registration is already closed for the remainder of today’s sessions.