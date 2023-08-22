Menu

Crime

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 11:32 am
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to the Dalhousie Crescent and Niagara Drive area on Tuesday.

Police said one victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with injuries.

Officers asked motorists to consider alternate routes.

-more to come…

