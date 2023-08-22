1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Oshawa: police

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Oshawa, police say.
Durham Regional Police said officers were called to the Dalhousie Crescent and Niagara Drive area on Tuesday.
Police said one victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with injuries.
Officers asked motorists to consider alternate routes.
-more to come…
More on Crime
- Accused in Laval daycare bus crash that killed 2 kids has case postponed
- Montreal man charged after woman found dead in suspected femicide in rural Quebec
- Flash robbers swarm another Los Angeles store, steal over $135K of goods
- U.K. neonatal nurse Lucy Letby guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill others
Comments