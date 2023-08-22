Sask. government introduces parental consent for sexual health education

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan schools need to inform parents about the sexual health education curriculum and parents will now have the option to decline their children’s participation.

This announcement was made by the Ministry of Education Tuesday morning, adding that schools will also need permission from parents or guardians to change preferred names or pronouns of students under the age of 16.

School boards in Saskatchewan will also need to pause their involvement with third party organizations connected to sexual health education as the province reviews educational resources.

“Our government has heard the concerns raised by Saskatchewan parents about needing to be notified and included in their children’s education in these important areas,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

Only teachers will be able to present sexual health material to students, except for professionals employed by government ministries or the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“We also determined that while all of Saskatchewan’s school divisions had policies dealing with these matters, those policies varied from one division to another, so it was important to standardize these policies and ensure consistency of parental inclusion, no matter where your child goes to school.”

“Parent/guardian involvement is critical in every student’s education,” Duncan said. “Schools will continue to ensure safe learning environments where all students feel included, protected and respected.”

The ministry suspended Planned Parenthood back in June from presenting in schools after a student got a hold of a pamphlet separately from a classroom presentation that was described to have graphic sexual vocabulary.

The pamphlet hadn’t been approved by the school, and the executive director for Planned Parenthood had said they normally don’t carry material that teachers weren’t already familiar with and had contacted the school as soon as they had learned about the situation.

“We let them know how to handle questions about it and making sure that they had the tools to talk about it, knowing they would likely get some phone calls from parents,” said Planned Parenthood executive director Julian Wotherspoon.

More to come…