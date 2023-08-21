Man seeks missing service dog last seen at Rivera Park in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: According to Heather McCourt, the dog was reportedly found on Monday evening after this story was published and aired.

Original story:

A man is pleading for help in finding his service dog which went missing in Lindsay, Ont., last week

Dave Walker last saw his service dog Milo on Thursday, Aug. 17, when they travelled by boat from their home in Port Perry north to Lindsay.

Walker says they stopped at the boat launch to meet up with friends. That’s when the English Springer Spaniel wandered away — something it never does. Whistling for the canine to return had no results.

“He didn’t come (back), to make a long story short,” said Walker. “So, I’m going, maybe he’s lost. I went up and down all the way along here, right through the whole night.”

Walker says he lives with depression and anxiety. Over two years ago his aunt gifted him the dog which he says changed his life.

“If I’m feeling down or shaky like I am right now with anxiety because he’s gone,” Walker told Global News on Monday. “He’d come over and snuggle in and lick my face. Then, of course, he’d then find a toy. He finds a way to get me laughing instead of being stressed out.

“Personally and mentally, I need my little dog back.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Personally and mentally, I need my little dog back."

Family friend Heather McCourt has posted notices on social media and filed a report to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service about the missing canine. She works at a veterinary clinic where she is able to flag Milo’s microchip. She has also filed

“As well as send out a blast for all the emails at the vet clinics kind of across Ontario just in case someone finds him,” she said. “I’ve also been looking on Kijiji just in case he’s sold or re-homed in any way.

Walker says he has been able to eat properly or sleep adequately worrying about Milo.

“I know I’m taking it really hard and I need that little dog,” said Walker. “He’s the reason for me to get up in the morning. I can’t sleep because I know that he’s out there.”

Walker is concerned about Milo’s fate and worried if his companion doesn’t return home.

“Best thing that ever happened in my life will be gone,” he said. “Now, life is far less valuable.”

Anyone with information on Milo, is asked to contact the nearest animal hospital or the Kawartha Lakes Police Service.

“If we can all get together and get Milo back, I’d be the happiest person on Earth and that’s coming right from my heart,” said Walker. “I need him.”

— with files from Germain Ma/Global News Peterborough