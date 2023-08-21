Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

26-year-old man charged in Saskatoon Sunday stabbing

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 5:05 pm
Saskatoon police were called to the 300 block of Avenue C S for a reported stabbing around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. . View image in full screen
Saskatoon police were called to the 300 block of Avenue C S for a reported stabbing around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old man was charged by Saskatoon police after he was the suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Sunday.

Saskatoon police were called to the 300 block of Avenue C S for a reported stabbing around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a serious stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital for his injuries.

The suspect ran on foot and wasn’t arrested until Monday around noon.

The 26-year-old man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police have since updated the charge to attempted murder.

He will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Reviewing the first year of Saskatoon police’s hate crimes unit'
Reviewing the first year of Saskatoon police’s hate crimes unit
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceAssaultStabbingArrestSaskatoon Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices