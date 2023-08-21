26-year-old man charged in Saskatoon Sunday stabbing

A 26-year-old man was charged by Saskatoon police after he was the suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Sunday.
Saskatoon police were called to the 300 block of Avenue C S for a reported stabbing around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a serious stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital for his injuries.
The suspect ran on foot and wasn’t arrested until Monday around noon.
The 26-year-old man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police have since updated the charge to attempted murder.
He will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday morning.
