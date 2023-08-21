Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal’s REM train network not as accessible as promised, advocates say

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Montrealers with reduced mobility sounding alarm over REM accessibility obstacles'
Montrealers with reduced mobility sounding alarm over REM accessibility obstacles
Some public transit users with reduced mobility are disappointed with the lack of access at the newly built REM stations. As Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports, advocates are challenging the claim that the new REM light-rail train stations are fully accessible.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some public transit users with reduced mobility are disappointed  with the lack of access at the newly-built REM train stations.

CDPQ Infra, which owns and operates the Réseau express métropolitain, claims their stations are fully accessible, but those who lobby for universal accessibility say that’s only partially true.

It’s a simple elevator ride up to the tracks at the newly-built REM stations, but if the elevator isn’t working, those with mobility issues are out of luck.

“The REM launched on July 31 and starting on Aug. 6, the Gare Central elevator just broke down — it was never fixed,” said Julien Gascon-Samson, who uses an electric wheelchair to get around.

He says he purposely moved to Nuns’ Island to be close to the REM so he could easily get to work downtown every day.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been 15 days so it’s just not possible for me to use the REM anymore,” said Gascon-Samson. There is no other public transit for him to use.

“If I go to Gare Central and the elevator breaks down while I am going there or something like that, there is no option. I need to come back to Nuns’ Island and go back home.”

The Regroupement des activistes pour l’inclusion au Québec (RAPLIQ), an organization that advocates for universal accessibility, says a broken elevator is just one of many obstacles that users like Julien are facing.

“There’s many different little issues that could have been settled right at the start,” says RAPLIQ’s general director, Steven Laperrière.

“But now what we’re being told is make complaints and we’ll retrofit,” he added. Laperrière said they were consulted prior to building the REM stations years ago but only for the trains.

He adds RAPLIQ also sent in a large list of recommendations last spring that he feels were completely overlooked.

Click to play video: 'Montreal’s famous summer festivals are much less accessible this year and people want to know why'
Montreal’s famous summer festivals are much less accessible this year and people want to know why

“They haven’t been taken into consideration because zero has been done. And some of that is very simple stuff,” said Laperrière.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Simple things such as the size of handicap parking spaces, the height of the machine to purchase tickets, the width of certain corridors at Gare Central and signs written in braille that are too high.

“Why can’t we get things right here the first time,” added Laperrière. “Why are we consulted and then not listened to? It’s a waste of our time.”

As for Gascon-Samson, he hopes the elevator will be fixed as as soon as possible.

“I am lucky enough to have an adaptive van so I can drive the van, but I want to take public transit. I pay my OPUS card every month,” he said.

CDPQ Infra, the company behind the REM did not respond to Global News’ request for comment before deadline.

Click to play video: 'REM users risk towing, fines for parking at south shore shopping centre'
REM users risk towing, fines for parking at south shore shopping centre
Global Montreal At 5:30AccessibilityDisabilityREMMontreal public transitRAPLIQmobility issuesAdapted transportJulien Gascon-SamsonPublic transit accessibilityREM accessibility issues
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices