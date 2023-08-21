Mississauga man charged with dangerous driving after several close shaves: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after several close shaves in King, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 16, officers were told a car was speeding on Norman Avenue and had nearly hit two teenagers. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the car.

The next day, police said they were called again, this time for an incident in the Robinson Road and Ellis Avenue area. Police said two people walking a dog were almost hit by a car as it sped past them.

York police asked for information and spoke to witnesses in the area. That led to another incident being reported, according to officers.

Police were told that on June 27, a woman was walking her dog on Nobleview Drive when a grey Volkswagon drove toward her at speed on the wrong side of the road. The woman jumped out of the way, worried she would be hit by the car, police said.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Mississauga and charged him with “several” counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle. Police are appealing to anyone with information about other potential incidents to get in touch.