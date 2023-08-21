8th Street CTrain closed going eastbound for police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Transit said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that the CTrain heading eastbound from Eighth Street is closed due to a police investigation.

Calgary Transit confirmed that eastbound and westbound trains are still running but eastbound trains will not be making stops at the Eighth Street Station.

Calgary police confirmed to Global News that an altercation happened around 5 a.m. and that police are investigating.

Police couldn’t provide a timeframe on when the CTrain will be able to reopen.