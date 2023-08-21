Menu

Crime

25-year-old man shot dead in Saint-Michel: Montreal police

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 8:32 am
A man was killed in the neighbourhood of Saint Michel overnight on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
A man was killed in the neighbourhood of Saint Michel overnight on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. TVA
A 25-year-old man was killed overnight between Sunday and Monday in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Michel, police say.

Around midnight, police were alerted that gunshots were heard on 25th Avenue and 46th Street. They found the man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

CrimeHomicideMontreal PoliceSPVMFirearmMontreal crimeMontreal shootingMontreal gun violenceGunshot Woundsaint-michel25th Avenue
