25-year-old man shot dead in Saint-Michel: Montreal police

A 25-year-old man was killed overnight between Sunday and Monday in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Michel, police say.
Around midnight, police were alerted that gunshots were heard on 25th Avenue and 46th Street. They found the man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
