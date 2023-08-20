Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4 dead after scissor lift falls at house construction site in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2023 4:16 pm
The victims are a 53-year-old woman and 60-year-old man from Rivière-du-Loup, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from St-Léandre, a rural municipality of fewer than 400 people.
The victims are a 53-year-old woman and 60-year-old man from Rivière-du-Loup, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from St-Léandre, a rural municipality of fewer than 400 people. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/FILE
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police say four people are dead after a construction project turned tragic Saturday in Quebec’s Bas-St-Laurent region.

Police say the victims were atop a scissor lift several metres above the ground as they worked on a new house in the municipality of Saint-Léandre when the device toppled for an unknown reason.

Police spokesman Stephane Tremblay says officers arrived at the scene to find a young man dead and three others badly injured.

He says they were taken to hospital but died during the night.

Trending Now

Officials say a coroner’s inquest is underway, while an investigation by Quebec’s workplace health and safety board aims to determine whether an equipment breakdown occurred.

The victims are a 53-year-old woman and 60-year-old man from Rivière-du-Loup, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from St-Léandre, a rural municipality of fewer than 400 people.

Advertisement
More on Canada
ConstructionaccidentDeathsHome ConstructionBas-St-Laurentconstuction sitescissor liftscissor lift fallsscissor lift falls Quebec
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices