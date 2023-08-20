Winnipeg police seize explosives from Redwood Avenue apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they seized multiple explosives from an apartment suite on Friday evening.

Officers responded to a report numerous Molotov cocktails were being stored in a suite in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue. Upon arrival, patrol officers observed a strong smell of kerosene from the suite.

Police found four Molotov cocktails and a quantity of kerosene and arrested the resident. Members of the bomb unit safely removed the explosives.

A 34-year-old was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of explosives and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. He remains in custody.