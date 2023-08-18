Hastings Prince Edward Public Health nurses set to go on strike

Send this page to someone via email

A media release from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says its nursing staff will be walking a picket line starting Monday, Aug. 21.

The public health agency says all of its offices will remain open and certain critical services are continuing.

HPEPH issued a service disruption notice on Aug. 9, advising the public what services are temporarily being discontinued.

Public health is also advising people accessing any of their offices that some delays are possible due to the looming strike.