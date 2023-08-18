Montreal, Pierrefonds mayors approve $62-million aquatic complex

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been discussed for years and now Montreal residents living in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro are one splash closer to getting their aquatic centre.

The mayor of Montreal and the borough mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro made a joint announcement signing off on the $62-million facility that is slated to be built on the parking lot just west of the borough hall.

The facility will house an eight-lane, 25-metre swimming pool as well a splash pad. The complex will be open year round and will primarily be used for leisure activities, but the borough mayor says eventually swimmers can compete in more serious events.

“The disciplines like water polo, synchro, swimming, all that will exist for sure but our primary focus is the recreational facility,” Jim Beis, borough mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, told Global News.

The borough doesn’t have any indoor swimming facilities and one of the outdoor community pools is closing permanently at the end of the month after operating continuously every summer for the last 59 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are, you know, emotional issues that we deal with whenever a public or residential outdoor community pool is to close but we also have to look at what we’re also bringing in the community and that’s what we’re doing today,” Beis said.

Residents are thrilled a new aquatic centre that they can call their own is finally opening.

“I think it’s awesome. I used to bring my kids to the Pointe-Claire pool, it’s a bit far for us so it’s great to have one here,” Erin Walker, a Pierrefonds resident, told Global News.

The mayor of Montreal, who is an avid swimmer, defends the $62-million price tag, most of which is being paid for by the city.

“If I could, we would build swimming pools everywhere, we would build even more but there is a cost to that but I think it’s worth it,” Valérie Plante said.

The aquatic centre is designed to appeal to all age groups from juniors to senior citizens.

”I just like swimming. Just like fun being in the water and stuff,” 10-year old James Sepieh told Global News.

Resident Peter Bloxham says the borough has been waiting a long time for an official announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

”Pierrefonds is a big city and they should have the full facilities for the citizens,” Bloxham told Global News.

The groundbreaking is scheduled in a few weeks’ time and the aquatic complex is slated to open in early 2026.