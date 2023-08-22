Menu

Canada

Over 200 family members and friends say goodbye to longtime Kingston political figure

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 4:09 pm
Over two hundred friends and family show up to say their goodbyes to Hugh Segal. View image in full screen
Over two hundred friends and family show up to say their goodbyes to Hugh Segal. Global News
A funeral service was held on the Queen’s University campus on the 18th of August for former senator and long-time political strategist, Hugh Segal.

Over 200 family members and close friends filled Grant Hall for a private service to say farewell to the prominent figure. A public celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Described by some friends as “bigger than life” the 72-year-old had a profound impact on Canadian politics over his five-decade career as a senator and political staffer.

But for all his political accomplishments, it was his personal touch that many in attendance said they would miss the most.

OntarioKingstonFuneralProgressive Conservative partyPoliticianChief Of StaffHugh Segal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

