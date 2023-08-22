Over 200 family members and friends say goodbye to longtime Kingston political figure

Send this page to someone via email

A funeral service was held on the Queen’s University campus on the 18th of August for former senator and long-time political strategist, Hugh Segal.

Over 200 family members and close friends filled Grant Hall for a private service to say farewell to the prominent figure. A public celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Described by some friends as “bigger than life” the 72-year-old had a profound impact on Canadian politics over his five-decade career as a senator and political staffer.

But for all his political accomplishments, it was his personal touch that many in attendance said they would miss the most.