City of London looking for resident feedback on health and homelessness plan

As the City of London continues work on finding suitable locations and agencies to operate the first handful of hubs serving those unhoused, they are also looking to hear from residents on the implementation of the plan.

Last month, city council directed staff to begin the procurement process for selecting the locations of the first five hubs and to obtain funding.

Each of the first five hubs is estimated to cost $2.7 million to operate annually, with an additional $2 million in capital costs to set up.

The 24-hour-a-day hubs will offer many services, including basic necessities like food and bedding, housing and employment supports, medical care and justice system services.

One of the directions from council last month also included engaging with the public to hear their opinions and answer questions residents may have about how the hubs will operate.

To facilitate that engagement, the city is hosting give in-person sessions between Aug. 30 and Sept. 7. The sessions are billed as a way for the city to provide information about the proposed services and timelines.

“We want to hear from residents on this critical and transformative component of the Whole of Community System Response,” Mayor Josh Morgan said. “I encourage all Londoners to participate in these engagement sessions and share their feedback.”

The in-person engagement sessions are scheduled for:

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the South London Community Centre, located at 1119 Jalna Blvd

Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Medway Community Centre, located at 119 Sherwood Forest Square

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Byron Optimist Community Centre, located at 1308 Norman Avenue

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the East Lions Community Centre, located at 1731 Churchill Avenue

Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, located at 656 Elizabeth Street

Residents can also give feedback at their Get Involved website.