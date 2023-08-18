Menu

Traffic

Military traffic increase expected in Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft, Orillia, Huntsville

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 1:39 pm
The Canadian military says there will be an increase in army vehicles on a number of central Ontario highways Aug. 19 to 30. View image in full screen
The Canadian military says there will be an increase in army vehicles on a number of central Ontario highways Aug. 19 to 30. Canadian Armed Forces
The Canadian Armed Forces says residents in central Ontario can expect to see an increase in military traffic until the end of August.

According to the military, from Aug. 19 to 30, Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 33 Canadian Brigade Group will conduct convoy operations in and between areas of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Huntsville, Orillia, Bancroft, Barry’s Bay and Petawawa en route to and from the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre in Meaford, Ont.

Increased traffic may be seen on highways 62, 503, 45, 60, 11 and 26.

The military will be transporting troops and equipment during multiple road moves using planned routes on the highways. It’s part of Arrowhead Guardian, the largest Canadian Army Reserve war-fighting exercise in several years, featuring more than 800 soldiers from across Ontario.

“They are practising and demonstrating their capacity to support international stability operations with partners and allies with trained soldiers capable of performing combat operations,” the military stated. “Participating personnel will conduct planned, short stops and longer halts throughout the duration of the exercise, stopping for rest, fuel, and scheduled maintenance.”

Drivers are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.

