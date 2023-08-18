Menu

Health

No injuries in ammonia leak at River Heights rink, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 1:17 pm
The River Heights arena at Corydon Community Centre. View image in full screen
The River Heights arena at Corydon Community Centre. Corydon Community Centre / Instagram
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to an ammonia alarm at a Winnipeg community centre just after midnight Friday.

The WFPS said it was called to the River Heights site of Corydon Community Centre on Grosvenor Avenue, which houses an indoor hockey rink.

A buildup of ammonia, which is commonly used in rink refrigeration systems, was found in parts of the building by the WFPS hazardous materials unit.

Crews were able to ventilate the building, which was empty at the time, after finding and mitigating the leak. No injuries were reported.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

