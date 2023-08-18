N.W.T. wildfires: Federal ministers hold press conference as Yellowknife empties

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, was nearly empty Friday morning as a deadline to evacuate, imposed by provincial officials, neared.

All residents of the capital city were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night as a wildfire crept closer.

There are 236 wildfires in the territory as of Friday morning, and the one threatening Yellowknife was last mapped at 166,946 hectares and is 15 kilometres away from the city, according to the N.W.T. government.

A city evacuated. The streets of #Yellowknife are empty as a massive evacuation continues here. Everyone is urged to get out by noon. We will be heading down that Smokey road too. @globalnews @GlobalCalgary @GlobalNational pic.twitter.com/wmrPCrjkOd — Jayme Doll (@DollJayme) August 18, 2023

Federal ministers will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. MT/12 p.m. ET to address the N.W.T. wildifre situation and the emergency response. The press conference will be streamed at the top of this page.

