Environment

N.W.T. wildfires: Federal ministers hold press conference as Yellowknife empties

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 18, 2023 11:51 am
Canadian officials will deliver an update Friday about the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, amid mass evacuations from its capital, Yellowknife. Following brief remarks, Ministers Harjit Sajjan, Bill Blair, Terry Beech, Pablo Rodriguez, and Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin will take questions from the media.
The city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, was nearly empty Friday morning as a deadline to evacuate, imposed by provincial officials, neared.

All residents of the capital city were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night as a wildfire crept closer.

There are 236 wildfires in the territory as of Friday morning, and the one threatening Yellowknife was last mapped at 166,946 hectares and is 15 kilometres away from the city, according to the N.W.T. government.

Federal ministers will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. MT/12 p.m. ET to address the N.W.T. wildifre situation and the emergency response. The press conference will be streamed at the top of this page.

Trending Now

More to come…

