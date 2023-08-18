Menu

Canada

2 bodies found after seaplane crashes in St. Lawrence River near Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2023 9:11 am
Two bodies have been found after a float plane crashed on Tuesday in the St. Lawrence River southwest of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police say divers have located the bodies of a 55-year-old man from Quebec City and a 57-year-old man from Neuville, Que.

They say the bodies were found in the plane, near the south shore of the river.

Police say authorities received a call Tuesday evening about a crash in the water between Neuville and St-Antoine-de-Tilly, Que.

Police officers, firefighters and coast guard members had been deployed to search for the aircraft, with aerial support from the army.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

