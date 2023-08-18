Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Edmonton supports N.W.T. evacuees, Expo Centre opens Friday

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 8:40 am
Click to play video: 'Edmonton region supporting N.W.T. wildfire evacuees'
Edmonton region supporting N.W.T. wildfire evacuees
Evacuation centres have been set up around the capital region to welcome in wildfire evacuees from Yellowknife and other parts of the Northwest Territories, including at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Slav Kornik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Expo Centre will open Friday at noon for evacuees from Yellowknife.

The City of Edmonton said it has responded to the request for assistance from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

The Expo Centre, 7515 118th Ave. N.W., will be using Hall C for the evacuees and will have all immediate needs for evacuees. The city said there will be food services, clothing, pet care, health care and temporary lodging.

“Though a difficult situation brings you to our city, know you are safe here and have our support,” city manager Andre Corbould said.

Trending Now

Evacuees are encouraged to come directly to the Expo Centre upon arrival if they need support.

Edmontonians are being asked not to bring any donations. The city said donations and volunteers are not needed at this time.

Advertisement
More on Canada
WildfiresEvacueesEdmonton Expo CentreYellowknifeNorthwest Territories wildfiresThe City of EdmontonN.W.T. firesNorthwest Territories fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices