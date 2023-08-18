Edmonton supports N.W.T. evacuees, Expo Centre opens Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Expo Centre will open Friday at noon for evacuees from Yellowknife.

The City of Edmonton said it has responded to the request for assistance from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

The Expo Centre, 7515 118th Ave. N.W., will be using Hall C for the evacuees and will have all immediate needs for evacuees. The city said there will be food services, clothing, pet care, health care and temporary lodging.

“Though a difficult situation brings you to our city, know you are safe here and have our support,” city manager Andre Corbould said.

Evacuees are encouraged to come directly to the Expo Centre upon arrival if they need support.

Edmontonians are being asked not to bring any donations. The city said donations and volunteers are not needed at this time.