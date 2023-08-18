Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Toronto pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 6:14 am
Police on scene following a pedestrian-involved collision on Aug. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a pedestrian-involved collision on Aug. 18, 2023. Kevin Faibish / Global News
Toronto police say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 8:39 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area but the roads have since reopened.

