Toronto pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

Toronto police say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 8:39 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area but the roads have since reopened.
More on Toronto
- Mother detained on TTC bus because daughter was sleeping in stroller
- Suspect sought after girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Brampton: police
- Suspected serial arsonist sets vehicles ablaze in Richmond Hill neighbourhood: police
- Man dead after falling around 100 feet at Toronto wastewater treatment plant: police
Comments