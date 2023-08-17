Nearly 100 cars seized, dozens of penalties issued to London, Ont. tow truck companies

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 100 vehicles have been seized and dozens of penalties issued to tow truck companies in London, Ont. over various infractions.

A release from the city states 98 vehicles were recently seized for storage violations in impound lots.

Further, two businesses have been issued a combined 48 penalties for business licensing bylaw violations, including impound yard hours of operations, tow operator records and accident occurrence records.

The city also says London Towing and Transport has had its business license suspended as a result of a stunt driving occurrence by an operator of one of the company’s vehicles. The latest license suspension – which lasts for 28 days – is the fifth the city has imposed since the start of June.

These enforcement initiatives were a joint project by the city’s bylaw team and the London police.

Story continues below advertisement

“These multi agency inspections come in response to concerns raised by the community and vehicle insurance agents about the towing of vehicles at accident scenes,” says Orest Katolyk, director of municipal compliance.

“The administration and enforcement of the towing industry in Ontario is being transitioned to the province in January 2024, however, London Municipal Compliance continues to work with London Police Service to maintain safe streets and help address towing issues at accident scenes.”

The city reminds residents that companies towing from the scene of a collision are required to be licensed. If involved in a collision requiring a tow, drivers are free to choose which company is preferred, and do not have to use the first one on the scene.

A full list of licensed operators is available at london.ca/tow.