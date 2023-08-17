Lethbridge film highlights the positives of city’s downtown

Send this page to someone via email

An experimental film exploring the lives of people who work and live in downtown Lethbridge is set to debut this weekend.

Talking Lethbridge: Stories of Downtown, has been in the works for several months and turned into a much larger project than the creators originally imagined.

‘Stru’, the creative director behind StrudelBrand, says they were able to expand their scope of voices thanks to the Downtown Business Revitalization Grant.

“Originally, we thought we would spotlight maybe five or six businesses in downtown, and we ended up talking to just over 50 people in downtown Lethbridge,” explained Stru.

The film takes an intimate look into the vibrant community that makes up downtown Lethbridge, sharing stories about people who are passionate about it.

Cinematographer ‘Clipsy’ says the project also offers a behind the scenes look into some of the city’s legacy buildings.

“Where they’re located is historical, especially in the downtown core, and so we go to see some really neat things that maybe the public doesn’t get to see,” said Clipsy.

Stru added, “It made us fall in love with Lethbridge all over again.”

StrudelBrand says it’s striving to promote the downtown as a lively hub – in the hopes of countering negative perceptions about the city centre.

“We really wanted to share that side of the story,” shared Stru. “Just bring a little more positivity to the community and have people see that, it’s not scary, it’s actually a lot of hidden gems downtown.”

Sarah Amies, executive director of the Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone (BRZ), says a film like this can help promote an optimistic outlook for the heart of the city.

“Certainly, there are negative perspectives and certainly there are social issues that we’re experiencing,” said Amies. “But if one can switch or shift that perspective a little and look more to the positives. I think folks will find that what is going on in the downtown is so incredibly positive.”

Talking Lethbridge: Stories of Downtown will premiere free of charge at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Festival Square.