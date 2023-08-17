Search underway for missing teen from Norway House Cree Nation, RCMP say

Norway House RCMP are continuing their search for a missing teenager.
Officers said they received a missing persons report for 14-year-old Diraye Al Mecas from the Manitoba Cree nation. They said he was last seen on Aug. 12 in Long Plain First Nation, and before that on June 16 in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.
Al Mecas is described as Indigenous with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norway House RCMP at (204) 359-6483, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.
