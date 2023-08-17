Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Search underway for missing teen from Norway House Cree Nation, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 1:57 pm
RCMP Norway House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Norway House RCMP are continuing their search for a missing teenager.

Officers said they received a missing persons report for 14-year-old Diraye Al Mecas from the Manitoba Cree nation. They said he was last seen on Aug. 12 in Long Plain First Nation, and before that on June 16 in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

Diraye Mecas, 14, from the Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba, is said to have been missing since June this year.
Diraye Mecas, 14, from the Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba, is said to have been missing since June this year. Courtesy Norway House RCMP

Al Mecas is described as Indigenous with black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norway House RCMP at (204) 359-6483, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba sexual assault suspect rescued from frozen lake by RCMP and arrested'
Manitoba sexual assault suspect rescued from frozen lake by RCMP and arrested
RCMPPoliceManitobaMissingMissing TeenOfficersLong Plain First NationNorway House RCMPKinosao Sipi Cree Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices