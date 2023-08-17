Travel in the future for a Hamilton, Ont., couple who won $1M in Lotto 6/49

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton couple says trips to Boston, Dallas and British Columbia are on their list of things to do after winning $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

Steven Taylor, 65, and Patti-Sue Cushenan, 63, of Hamilton, who’ve played the lottery “off and on” for several years, say the July 26 win is their first big prize.

“I’m happy and full of emotion,” Cushenan said “It feels like the whole world has been lifted off my shoulders.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bee Food Mart on Melvin Avenue in Hamilton.

Cushenan says they’ve shared the good news with their family, but not everyone.

“We’re still waiting to surprise our friends,” she said.