Canada

Travel in the future for a Hamilton, Ont., couple who won $1M in Lotto 6/49

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 4:31 pm
Gold Ball lotto winners Steven Taylor and Patti-Sue Cushenan of Hamilton pictured after picking up a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1 million. View image in full screen
Gold Ball lotto winners Steven Taylor and Patti-Sue Cushenan of Hamilton pictured after picking up a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1 million. OLG
A Hamilton couple says trips to Boston, Dallas and British Columbia are on their list of things to do after winning $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

Steven Taylor, 65, and Patti-Sue Cushenan, 63, of Hamilton, who’ve played the lottery “off and on” for several years, say the July 26 win is their first big prize.

“I’m happy and full of emotion,” Cushenan said “It feels like the whole world has been lifted off my shoulders.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bee Food Mart on Melvin Avenue in Hamilton.

Cushenan says they’ve shared the good news with their family, but not everyone.

“We’re still waiting to surprise our friends,” she said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

