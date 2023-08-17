Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2023 11:29 am
This file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, a Canadian woman, has pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-president Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP File. View image in full screen
This file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, a Canadian woman, has pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-president Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP File. MG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump.

Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn’t sign off until Thursday.

The French-born Ferrier pleaded guilty to a total of nine biological weapons charges, each of which carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

She was arrested at the Canada-U.S. border in September 2020 and charged with sending Trump a threatening letter laced with the homemade poison ricin.

The letter, intercepted two months before the 2020 presidential election, described Trump as an “ugly tyrant clown” and urged him to give up the race.

Eight of the nine charges are tied to an indictment in Texas, where Ferrier was accused of sending similar letters to police and prison officials.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case'
Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case
Donald TrumpUS PoliticsricinPascale FerrierU.S. CrimeDonald Trump poison letterPascale Ferrier sentencingPoison letter
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices