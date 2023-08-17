Winnipeg Humane Society appoints in-house animal advocacy lawyer

The Winnipeg Humane Society has announced an appointment it says is a first for an animal welfare agency in the province: an in-house animal advocacy lawyer.
On Thursday, the WHS named Krista Boryskavich, who has decades of experience in private legal practice as well as with the City of Winnipeg as its solicitor and director of legal services, to the new role.
“This position will be a driving force in helping us improve the welfare of farmed, wild, and companion animals throughout Manitoba,” the humane society’s CEO, Jessica Miller, said in a statement.
“From working to make legislative changes to flagging opportunities to strengthen the voice of animals being used for entertainment purposes, this position will remain wide in scope.”
Boryskavich’s role will include giving legal advice to the WHS and its board, as well as working on animal welfare legislation and its enforcement.
