How one Ontario business hopes a new pay it forward model leave no one out

As Canadians continue to struggle with the cost of living, one yoga studio hopes its new membership-pay model will provide some relief to those juggling their finances.

A Nook Yoga in downtown Barrie is adopting a sliding-scale model for memberships and lowering its base price to be more accessible to all.

The studio, which has been open for just under a year, is changing the way it does business and has more options to allow people to continue working out as the cost of living increases.

“As we wrap up the first year… we had conversations with them (customers), and they were encouraging the pricing structure and wanted to create a more supportive and inclusive community. So we felt encouraged by our own community to be able to implement it,” says Anna Griffiths, Nook Yoga co-owner.

A report released by Statistics Canada earlier this year found that six in 10 or 63 percent of Canadians from low-income households are concerned about the impact of inflation.

The United Way of Simcoe-Muskoka’s annual report for 2022 to 2023 found that a record number of community members reached out to access their Urgent Feeds fund. The report, released in July, found that the local United Way branch helped 1,578 individuals and families with financial assistance during a crisis.

The studio gives members the option between two prices, a reduced rate of $89 or becoming a pay-it-forward member at $149 a month.

View image in full screen Nook Yoga co-owners Anna Griffiths and Chantal Martin in downtown Barrie Ontario. Supplied by Nook Yoga

Griffiths says those who pay the increased rate or something in between make it possible for people who need to spend less or go on a sliding scale pay model.

While she is confident they are the only business in the area doing this, Griffiths says the original idea is based on what they have seen at other studios in Toronto and New York. They will work with clients on a case-by-case basis to set a rate that works within their income.

“The first thing to go whenever we’re making those decisions, you have to eat, pay rent, get your kids to whatever programs they are in – that’s what people tend to prioritize. Then your own well-being comes last, and it becomes an obvious decision to cancel your gym membership or yoga classes,” Griffiths says.

“We really didn’t want it to come to that now, when yoga would be one of the main things that could help people through hard times. It’s the kind of thing that keeps our community together thriving.”

Griffiths is happy that the new model has been well received by current members and new ones looking to try it out.