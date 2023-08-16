Menu

Share

Canada

Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire cloud in Keremeos visible from 100 km away'
Wildfire cloud in Keremeos visible from 100 km away
A massive wildfire cloud near the B.C. community of Keremeos on Tuesday was visible in the Central Okanagan, a distance of 100 kilometres to the north.
“Whatever it is, it’s massive.”

That was one of the many comments Global News received on Tuesday evening when two wildfires merged near Keremeos, creating a massive smoke cloud that was visible 100 kilometres away in Kelowna.

The Crater Creek fire is located around 18 km southwest of Keremeos and has been burning since July 22. It’s currently estimated at 10,000 hectares.

Click to play video: 'Calls for national wildfire fighting force'
Calls for national wildfire fighting force

However, to underscore just how quickly this fire grew, on Tuesday morning, it was sized at 697 hectares, while the nearby Gillanders Creek fire was at 480 hectares.

The fire is burning in steep terrain, and evacuation alerts and orders were issued by the regional district on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Below are some of the dozens of photos submitted to Global News.

112
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Judi Tinning
212
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Stacey Daman-Willems
312
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Kate and David Hansen
412
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Brenda Grant
512
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Patti Nelson
612
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Dave Pack
712
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Janine Van de Sype
812
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Hartmut Witschel
912
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Jack Simpson
1012
Crater Creek wildfire cloud rose above the valley Tuesday night. View image in gallery mode
Crater Creek wildfire cloud rose above the valley Tuesday night. Courtesy: Hiroko Stenberg
1112
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel
1212
Viewer photos of massive wildfire cloud near Keremeos, B.C. - image View image in gallery mode
Ariel Cawley
Click to play video: 'Kalamoir park in West Kelowna deemed as one of the top regional park priorities for fuel mitigation work to reduce the threat of fire.'
Kalamoir park in West Kelowna deemed as one of the top regional park priorities for fuel mitigation work to reduce the threat of fire.
BC wildfiresBC InteriorBC Wildfire Servicesouthern interiorKeremeosKeremeos BCCrater Creek wildfirewildfire photosGillanders Creek wildfireCrater Creek wildfire cloud photosmassive wildfire cloudviewer submitted photos
