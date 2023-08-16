Menu

Comments

Politics

Manitoba mudslinging underway with election on the horizon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 12:56 pm
Elections Manitoba is modernizing its equipment prior to October's election. View image in full screen
Elections Manitoba is modernizing its equipment prior to October's election. Randall Paull / Global News
We’re 48 days out from a provincial election, and attack ads are already rolling — you may have already seen or heard a few from various parties and candidates throughout Manitoba.

But while mudslinging in politics is nothing new, there are rules of engagement during election campaigns, and a non-partisan organization focused on political accountability says there are steps voters can take if they encounter false or misleading advertising.

Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher told 680 CJOB’s The Start that Elections Manitoba — like most of its counterparts nationwide — has rules about accuracy.

“The key (is) to clean all of this up by making the parties and the candidates make definite statements, and not trying to suggest something that is not true,” Conacher said.

“It applies to promises as well — it is illegal under the elections law to induce a voter under a false claim to vote for a candidate or a party.

“There are facts in the world, and that’s really what these watchdogs — the election agencies across the country — they really need to be starting to stand up for truth, and when it’s a blatant lie, finding people guilty.”

New tools expected to speed up voting process, reporting of results: Elections Manitoba

According to Elections Manitoba’s code of ethics, candidates are required to “strive at all times to make public statements that are accurate” and avoid saving anything potentially defamatory against other candidates, leaders or parties.

They’re also cautioned to avoid making statements they know are untrue about opponents’ platforms, policy statements or positions, and making false statements or knowingly misinterpreting poll results.

If you think an ad violates any election rules, you can file a complaint with Elections Manitoba.

Once you’ve done that, Conacher said, you’ll have to wait and see how your complaint is adjudicated.

“There actually is a place you can go and file complaints. The big question is whether that place, Elections Manitoba, will actually do what it should do, and find a candidate or a party guilty if they mislead voters — because it is prohibited in the Manitoba elections law.”

Manitobans go to the polls Oct. 3.

Provincial government will continue to ‘inform Manitobans’ during election campaign blackout, premier says
manitoba electionElections ManitobaAttack AdsDemocracy WatchDuff ConacherFalse Claimsvoter complaints
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

