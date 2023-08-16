2 men missing after float plane crashes in St. Lawrence River near Quebec City

Two people are missing after a float plane crashed Tuesday in the St. Lawrence River southwest of Quebec City.
Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Nancy Fournier says authorities received a call at around 8 p.m. about a crash in the water between Neuville, Que., and St-Antoine-de-Tilly, Que.
Police officers, firefighters and coast guard members were deployed to search for the aircraft, with aerial support from the army.
Fournier says they located debris later that evening but have not found the bulk of the aircraft.
Two men, aged 55 and 57, are missing.
Provincial police divers joined the search Wednesday morning.
