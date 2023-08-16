Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

32-year-old man dies in hospital after Halifax stabbing, police say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 10:30 am
Police say they've arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Halifax early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Police say they've arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Halifax early Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 32-year-old man has died in the hospital after a stabbing on Twin Oaks Road in Halifax early Wednesday morning, police say.

In a media release, the Halifax Regional Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man at the scene of the incident.

“At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the Spryfield area at about 2:20 a.m., when they located the victim upon arrival.

Trending Now

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided following an autopsy.

More on Canada
PoliceStabbingHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeSpryfieldMan Arrestedhalifax stabbingtwin oaks road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices