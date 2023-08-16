32-year-old man dies in hospital after Halifax stabbing, police say

A 32-year-old man has died in the hospital after a stabbing on Twin Oaks Road in Halifax early Wednesday morning, police say.
In a media release, the Halifax Regional Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man at the scene of the incident.
“At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” the release said.
Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the Spryfield area at about 2:20 a.m., when they located the victim upon arrival.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided following an autopsy.
