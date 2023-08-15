Menu

High winds expected by Lakes Winnipeg, Manitoba, says province

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 5:27 pm
A wind sock on a blustery day. View image in full screen
A wind sock on a blustery day. Getty Images
High winds are expected to hit certain areas of Manitoba this week, with warnings of adverse effects.

According to the Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre, high wind effects along the south end of Lake Manitoba and shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach, along Lake Winnipeg, may develop Wednesday morning. The conditions are expected to last until Thursday morning.

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h can cause rising water levels that could go as high as five feet or more.

The province is advising property owners to take precautions.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rains, strong winds could rise southern Manitoba lakes by 5 feet, province warn'
Heavy rains, strong winds could rise southern Manitoba lakes by 5 feet, province warn
