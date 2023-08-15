Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP says misconduct allegations ‘substantiated’ against ex-caucus member

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2023 4:41 pm
Independent MPP Michael Mantha is photographed at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday May 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Independent MPP Michael Mantha is photographed at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says a third-party investigator has substantiated allegations of workplace misconduct against a former caucus member.

Stiles asked Michael Mantha to take a leave of absence when she took over as party leader earlier this year and was briefed on the allegations, then based on information uncovered by the independent investigator she removed him from caucus in March.

The party has not shared details of the allegations in order to protect the privacy of the complainant and Mantha did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He said in a statement in April that he was fully participating in the investigation and is a lifelong believer in safe workplaces, but the NDP says today that while

Mantha initially participated, he refused to attend an interview and didn’t turn over documents as requested by the investigator.

Story continues below advertisement

Mantha was first elected in 2011 to represent the northern Ontario riding of Algoma-Manitoulin and is now sitting as an independent.

Trending Now

Stiles says that Mantha will not be returning to caucus in light of the investigator’s findings, which were based on interviews with multiple witnesses and video evidence.

“As leader, I take my responsibility for safe and respectful workplaces very seriously,” Stiles wrote Tuesday in a statement.

“Members of our caucus, and all elected officials, must be held to the higher standard for their behaviour and how they use the power they have.”

More on Politics
OntarioNDPOntario politicsontario ndpqueen's parkMarit StilesMichael ManthaMichael Mantha allegations
© 2023 The Canadian Press

