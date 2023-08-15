Menu

Canada

Madonna to perform in Toronto, Vancouver in rescheduled Canada tour dates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2023 2:57 pm
Madonna is set to celebrate her comeback in Canada in the new year.

The pop legend has rescheduled the North American leg of the Celebration Tour, which was delayed weeks ahead of its planned kickoff in Vancouver last month when Madonna landed in hospital.

The tour will now kick off in London on Oct. 14, and the singer will stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 11 and 12 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Feb. 21, 2024.

Live Nation says it will honour tickets for the previously scheduled shows.

Madonna’s manager has said the performer developed a serious bacterial infection in late June, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.

The tour is now set to begin in the United Kingdom in October, and she’ll cross the pond in December, starting the North American leg in Brooklyn, N.Y.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

