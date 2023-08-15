Saskatoon Folkfest to feature new pavilions and intercultural dance in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s 2023 Folkfest kicks off on Thursday with 17 pavilions celebrating different communities.

The festival will run on Aug. 17 and 18 from 5 p.m. to midnight and Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. to midnight.

“It’s just a matter of being able to bring people together and recognizing the many different cultures and the diversity within Saskatoon and all coming together to celebrate on one stage as Folkfest,” festival executive director Terresa Strohan said.

Ukrainian youth ambassador Valya Long said she and other ambassadors have been working on an intercultural dance for the festival.

“It’s going to be choreography from each culture and made into one big dance and we are going to be touring it on Thursday,” Long said.

The pavilions this year include:

Bangladesh

Cameroon

Chinese

Francophone

German

Indian

Indian and Métis

Iranian

Irish

Japan

Norway

Pakistan

Philippines

Scottish

Sri Lanka

Ukrainian Karpaty

Vietnamese

International Place

“The Iranian pavilion is new to Folkfest this year as well as the Japanese, Cameroon, Sri Lankan, Vietnamese and Norwegian pavilion,” Strohan said. “There is literally hundreds of youth performers. As Valya knows, many of them have been dancing since they were three, five-years-old and their largest public stage is often at Folkfest.”

The pavilions will be spread across different locations in the city. You can find the location of each pavilion on the Saskatoon Folkfest website or social media @stoonfolkfest.

The festival’s ePassport will provide you with unlimited access to the festival and can be bought on the website. The pass is $16.50 for adults. Children under 12 will have free admission to the festival when accompanied by an adult.

The ePassport also grants free bus transportation between the Folkfest pavilions for all three days.

Saskatoon bus transportation for 2023 Folkfest. Saskatoon Folkfest

There will be a wristband program in place for alcohol consumption.