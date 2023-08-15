Cash incentives offered to Nova Scotia businesses that promote the ‘Gaelic brand’

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $1,000 to businesses that promote the Gaelic language and culture.

Among other things, the Gaelic Business Initiative encourages businesses to hire Gaelic-speaking employees and incorporate Gaelic into their marketing and advertising.

For example, restaurants could promote the use of Gaelic by providing English and Gaelic menus or offering discounts to those who order in Gaelic.

The provincial government says that among the one million people who call Nova Scotia home, about 230,000 are descendants of Gaelic settlers who started arriving in the 1700s.

Despite the Gaels long and colourful history in Nova Scotia, there are only about 2,000 Gaelic speakers left.

The new pilot project will cover up to 50 per cent of the cost of events and activities that promote the “Gaelic brand,” which could include hosting cultural events, music sessions and storytelling.

Applicants are being asked to come up with projects that will increase the use, visibility and protection of the Gaelic language as a “cultural asset.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.