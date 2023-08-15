Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cash incentives offered to Nova Scotia businesses that promote the ‘Gaelic brand’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2023 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: August 15'
Global News Morning Halifax: August 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $1,000 to businesses that promote the Gaelic language and culture.

Among other things, the Gaelic Business Initiative encourages businesses to hire Gaelic-speaking employees and incorporate Gaelic into their marketing and advertising.

For example, restaurants could promote the use of Gaelic by providing English and Gaelic menus or offering discounts to those who order in Gaelic.

The provincial government says that among the one million people who call Nova Scotia home, about 230,000 are descendants of Gaelic settlers who started arriving in the 1700s.

Despite the Gaels long and colourful history in Nova Scotia, there are only about 2,000 Gaelic speakers left.

Trending Now

The new pilot project will cover up to 50 per cent of the cost of events and activities that promote the “Gaelic brand,” which could include hosting cultural events, music sessions and storytelling.

Story continues below advertisement

Applicants are being asked to come up with projects that will increase the use, visibility and protection of the Gaelic language as a “cultural asset.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.

More on Canada
Nova ScotiaNova Scotia governmentGaelicnova scotia businessesGaelic cultureGaelic languagegaelic brandgaelic business initiative
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices