17 people hospitalized, 5 arrested after alleged bear spray attack at Quebec camp

Seventeen people were sent to hospital after they were allegedly attacked with bear spray at a vacation camp northeast of Montreal.

Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Éloïse Cossette says five people were arrested in Monday’s alleged attack.

Cossette says the five suspects wanted to target a man in the cafeteria of the camp in Hérouxville, Que., when they released the bear repellent.

She says the spray affected the victims’ eyes and airways but did not cause serious injuries.

Cossette says the five suspects, who are from Montreal, could face charges related to the use of a prohibited weapon.

She says police are trying to determine the motivation behind the alleged attack.