Police seize $100M of cannabis during shutdown of illegal grow op in Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Close to $100 million in illegal cannabis was seized during a raid on a massive grow op in Brantford, Ont., last Wednesday.

Police say 18 people were arrested in connection with the shutdown at an industrial building on the city’s south end at Mohawk Street near Crandell Avenue.

Officials with a joint task force say the investigation began in July and resulted in some 83,000 cannabis plants in various stages of growth being confiscated.

Detectives put the value of each plant at about $1,000 each.

Close to 5,000 pounds of dried cannabis with an estimated street value of $12,869,500 was also seized.

Investigators estimate the entire haul taken during the seizure was around $96,000,000.

Advertisement