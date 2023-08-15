Menu

Crime

Police seize $100M of cannabis during shutdown of illegal grow op in Ontario

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 8:37 am
Police seized nearly $100 million in illegal cannabis and arrested 18 people after large-scale drug operation was dismantled in Brantford, Ont. View image in full screen
Police seized nearly $100 million in illegal cannabis and arrested 18 people after large-scale drug operation was dismantled in Brantford, Ont. Brantford Police Service
Close to $100 million in illegal cannabis was seized during a raid on a massive grow op in Brantford, Ont., last Wednesday.

Police say 18 people were arrested in connection with the shutdown at an industrial building on the city’s south end at Mohawk Street near Crandell Avenue.

Officials with a joint task force say the investigation began in July and resulted in some 83,000 cannabis plants in various stages of growth being confiscated.

Detectives put the value of each plant at about $1,000 each.

Close to 5,000 pounds of dried cannabis with an estimated street value of $12,869,500 was also seized.

Investigators estimate the entire haul taken during the seizure was around $96,000,000.

Click to play video: 'A fresh look at the cannabis industry in this country'
A fresh look at the cannabis industry in this country
