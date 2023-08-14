Trenton, Ont., tenants fear further renoviction

Send this page to someone via email

Seventy-year-old Connie Hum and her neighbours have been worrying about the possibility of being forced from their homes as a result of renoviction.

They live in buildings owned by Klemencic Properties, and late last year, four similar apartment buildings on Sidney Street in Trenton, Ont., were sold by Klemencic to Bedford Properties, which is based out of Mississauga.

“A lot of anxiety … uncertainty,” said Hum, who worries a potential renoviction may halt her upcoming retirement plans.

Within a few months, Bedford announced they would be doing extensive renovations… and gave notices to residents that their leases wouldn’t be renewed, and to vacate the apartments for the work to be done.

Reached by phone, Andy Klemencic of Klemencic Properties says that the buildings on Campbell Street, where Hum lives, are not listed for sale and there is no deal currently in place for them.

A letter from Klemencic was sent to Quinte West council on July 28 that read, in part:

“While I cannot say that we are completely in agreement with Bedford’s approach to ‘encouraging’ tenants to move out, we are aware of some positive outcomes.”

Still, Hum and her neighbours fear what the future may bring.

“We live in these buildings because they’re affordable. A lot are seniors. A lot are on fixed incomes. They have nowhere to go,” said Hum.

Hum, along with other concerned local tenants, formed a group they’ve dubbed the “Quinte West Affordable Housing Coalition” to let local, provincial and federal governments know that they want and need help — if and when they find themselves on the receiving end of a renoviction notice.