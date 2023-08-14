Menu

Canada

Jamaican migrant worker granted federal health care after being fired from N.S. farm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2023 1:38 pm
Calls for Nova Scotia to provide MSI coverage for seasonal workers
A migrant worker with no health coverage has started life-saving cancer treatments. The project cost is nearly $65,000. The mother of six is now calling on the province of Nova Scotia to provide MSI coverage for all season farm workers. Amber Fryday reports. – Dec 7, 2022
A migrant worker who was diagnosed with cervical cancer shortly after arriving in Nova Scotia has been granted health insurance under a federal program.

Kerian Burnett arrived from Jamaica in April 2022 to work on a strawberry farm, and says she was fired after her cancer diagnosis and left without medical coverage.

Her lawyer, Thiago Buchert, says that after nearly eight months Burnett has been admitted to the interim federal health program.

Kerian Burnett, left, and Stacey Gomez, right, speak to reporters in Halifax on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Burnett arrived in Nova Scotia from Jamaica to work on a strawberry farm, but says she was fired after her cancer diagnosis, leaving her without medical coverage. View image in full screen
Kerian Burnett, left, and Stacey Gomez, right, speak to reporters in Halifax on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Burnett arrived in Nova Scotia from Jamaica to work on a strawberry farm, but says she was fired after her cancer diagnosis, leaving her without medical coverage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marlo Glass

Buchert says other provinces provide migrant workers with public health coverage, but migrants in Nova Scotia must have a one-year work permit to be eligible for care.

Stacey Gomez, with migrant advocacy group No One Is Illegal — Nova Scotia, says Burnett’s case is a win, but highlights the need for a permanent solution.

The group is calling on the Nova Scotia government to provide health-care coverage to all migrant workers in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.

