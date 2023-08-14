Menu

Crime

3rd suspect arrested in Furby Street murder

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 12:50 pm
A police cruiser sits outside a Furby Street apartment building in 2022. A third person has been implicated in the murder of a 50-year-old man in the West Broadway area on Aug. 5. View image in full screen
A police cruiser sits outside a Furby Street apartment building in 2022. A third person has been implicated in the murder of a 50-year-old man in the West Broadway area on Aug. 5. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a third person in connection with a murder in Winnipeg’s West Broadway area on Aug. 5.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 5, officers responded to a back lane on Furby Street and found 50-year-old George Nickolas Demos unresponsive with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Investigators say about two hours earlier, a man was involved in a confrontation with a group of seven people in a nearby drive-thru.

Nehemiah Jarren Fehr, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Two others, Jonathan Michael Gladue and an unnamed 17-year-old, face the same charges in Demos’s death.

Police say their investigation is ongoing but don’t anticipate any other arrests.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal weekend stabbing'
Winnipeg man, teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal weekend stabbing
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg murderWest Broadwayfurby street murder
