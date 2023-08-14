Rotary Clubs reach $100K goal for YES Shelter for Youth and Families in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two Rotary Clubs in the Peterborough area reached their $100,000 commitment for the YES Shelter for Youth and Families in the city’s downtown following the presentation of another $50,000 cheque on Monday.

Since 2022, the Rotary Club of Peterborough and the Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha have fundraised to support the Brock Street shelter, which provides emergency shelter and transitional housing to youth and families in the city and county. Operational since 2000, YES offers an emergency shelter, homelessness prevention programming, the Rise Youth Housing Program and the Carriage House Alternative Classroom, along with food, clothing and housing supports.

The $100,000 will enable YES to open three new permanent spaces in its Rise Youth Housing Program with the renovation and maintenance of an existing location. The program provides teens with a place to live that is safe and secure but is not an emergency shelter.

Both Rotary Club presidents say the funding is a part of Rotary’s Centennial Celebrations, helping the community in their 100th year of local service (the anniversary was in April). The club currently has 80 members.

“I am pleased to be presenting this cheque for the YES RISE Youth Housing Program to fund a place and program where youth are supported with skills to transition from homelessness and living in a shelter towards living on their own often finishing high school, a college program or into employment,” stated Peterborough Rotary president Betty Halman-Plumley.

Paul Landau, president of the Peterborough Kawartha club, says he’s pleased with the partnership to support the Rise Youth Housing Program.

“This program ensures that youth in the community have a safe place to live and also learn strategies to support their recovery,” he said. “The Kawartha Club would like to thank everyone who attended their recent Ribfest at Millennium Park. It’s fundraising efforts like Ribfest that allows the club to provide funding to important community efforts.”

Aimeé Le Lagadec, executive director for the YES shelter, says the work with Rotary will leave a lasting impact on youth in the area.

“This amazing contribution is an incredible investment in this community,” Lagadec said. “This gift will help decrease homelessness in Peterborough significantly over time by supporting more youth to stabilize and avoid chronic homelessness.”