2 councillors ask city to make Toronto’s ‘alcohol in parks’ signage smaller

Two city councillors are asking the City of Toronto to reduce the size of signage for the alcohol in parks pilot project.

Coun. Paula Fletcher from Ward 14 Toronto Danforth and Coun. Alejandra Bravo from Ward 9 Davenport wrote a letter to the city’s general manager of parks, forestry and recreation asking for the “removal of oversized signs for parks alcohol pilot.”

“Simply said, they are just too big and unsightly,” the councillors wrote, adding they were aware there would be signage but were “very surprised by the 4 x 6 foot large signs.”

The pilot project runs from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9.

Residents aged 19 and older can legally and responsibly enjoy alcoholic drinks in 27 parks across the city. One-third of the approved parks are in the two councillors’ wards.

The councillors compared drinking in parks signage to those for smoking bylaws.

“For example, the city’s smoking by-law does not allow smoking within nine metres of any playground. Small unobtrusive signs are posted nearby,” they wrote. “Perhaps similar small signs could be used around the playgrounds rather than large billboard type signs?”

The letter was dated Aug. 10 with a date of Aug. 18 to update the signage.

View image in full screen Signs for consuming alcohol in public parks in Toronto on Aug. 2, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Here is a list of the 27 parks across Toronto participating in the alcohol in parks pilot project:

Campbell Avenue Playground and Park

Cedarvale Park

Christie Pits Park

Corktown Common

Dovercourt Park

Dufferin Grove Park

Earlscourt Park

East Toronto Athletic Field

Eglinton Park

Greenwood Park

Hillcrest Park

June Rowlands Park

Lee Lifeson Art Park

McCleary Park

Milliken Park

Monarch Park

Morningside Park

Neilson Park – Scarborough

Oriole Park

Queen’s Park

Riverdale Park East

Roundhouse Park

Skymark Park

Sir Winston Churchill Park

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Underpass Park

Withrow Park