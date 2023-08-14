2 councillors ask city to make Toronto’s ‘alcohol in parks’ signage smaller

Two city councillors are asking the City of Toronto to reduce the size of signage for the alcohol in parks pilot project.
Coun. Paula Fletcher from Ward 14 Toronto Danforth and Coun. Alejandra Bravo from Ward 9 Davenport wrote a letter to the city’s general manager of parks, forestry and recreation asking for the “removal of oversized signs for parks alcohol pilot.”
“Simply said, they are just too big and unsightly,” the councillors wrote, adding they were aware there would be signage but were “very surprised by the 4 x 6 foot large signs.”
The pilot project runs from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9.
Residents aged 19 and older can legally and responsibly enjoy alcoholic drinks in 27 parks across the city. One-third of the approved parks are in the two councillors’ wards.
The councillors compared drinking in parks signage to those for smoking bylaws.
“For example, the city’s smoking by-law does not allow smoking within nine metres of any playground. Small unobtrusive signs are posted nearby,” they wrote. “Perhaps similar small signs could be used around the playgrounds rather than large billboard type signs?”
The letter was dated Aug. 10 with a date of Aug. 18 to update the signage.
Here is a list of the 27 parks across Toronto participating in the alcohol in parks pilot project:
- Campbell Avenue Playground and Park
- Cedarvale Park
- Christie Pits Park
- Corktown Common
- Dovercourt Park
- Dufferin Grove Park
- Earlscourt Park
- East Toronto Athletic Field
- Eglinton Park
- Greenwood Park
- Hillcrest Park
- June Rowlands Park
- Lee Lifeson Art Park
- McCleary Park
- Milliken Park
- Monarch Park
- Morningside Park
- Neilson Park – Scarborough
- Oriole Park
- Queen’s Park
- Riverdale Park East
- Roundhouse Park
- Skymark Park
- Sir Winston Churchill Park
- Trinity Bellwoods Park
- Underpass Park
- Withrow Park
